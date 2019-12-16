20.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Adams Resources Call (AE)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adams Resources (AMEX:AE) on November 11th, 2019 at $31.98. In approximately 1 month, Adams Resources has returned 20.54% as of today's recent price of $38.55.
Adams Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.17 and a 52-week low of $29.16 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $38.55 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. purchases, distributes, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The Company also explores and develops oil and gas properties, and transports liquid chemicals in tank trucks. Adams Resources & Energy serves customers in the State of Texas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Adams Resources shares.
Log in and add Adams Resources (AE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights amex:ae adams resources
Ticker(s): AE