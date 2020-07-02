20.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Griffin Industri Call (GRIF)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Griffin Industri (NASDAQ:GRIF) on January 4th, 2019 at $34.33. In approximately 13 months, Griffin Industri has returned 20.36% as of today's recent price of $41.32.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Griffin Industri have traded between a low of $31.86 and a high of $41.57 and are now at $41.32, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.
Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. provides real estate services. The Company owns, operates, and develops industrial, warehouses, and other properties. Griffin Industrial Realty offers leasing, property management, planning, and other services. Griffin Industrial Realty serves customers in the United States.
Keywords: spotlights griffin industri
Ticker(s): GRIF