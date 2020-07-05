20.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Paypal Holdings Call (PYPL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) on April 9th, 2020 at $106.74. In approximately 4 weeks, Paypal Holdings has returned 20.21% as of today's recent price of $128.31.
Over the past year, Paypal Holdings has traded in a range of $82.07 to $129.59 and is now at $128.31, 56% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company offers online payment solutions. PayPal Holdings serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Paypal Holdings shares.
Log in and add Paypal Holdings (PYPL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights paypal holdings
Ticker(s): PYPL