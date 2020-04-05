20.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nevro Corp Call (NVRO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) on March 26th, 2020 at $92.84. In approximately 1 month, Nevro Corp has returned 20.19% as of today's recent price of $111.58.
Over the past year, Nevro Corp has traded in a range of $57.56 to $145.56 and is now at $111.58, 94% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.41% higher and 1.7% lower over the past week, respectively.
Nevro Corporation is a medical device company focused on providing products for patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. The Company develops and commercializes a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic pain.
