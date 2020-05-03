20.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Consol Energy Call (CNX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) on February 11th, 2020 at $6.39. In approximately 3 weeks, Consol Energy has returned 20.19% as of today's recent price of $5.10.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Consol Energy have traded between a low of $4.75 and a high of $11.27 and are now at $5.10, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 2.78% lower over the past week, respectively.
CNX Resources Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company owns mining complexes that develops and produces natural gas, including methane and shale beds. CNX Resources serves natural gas industry in the United States.
