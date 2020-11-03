20.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cap City Bank Call (CCBG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cap City Bank (NASDAQ:CCBG) on February 25th, 2020 at $28.08. In approximately 2 weeks, Cap City Bank has returned 20.21% as of today's recent price of $22.40.
In the past 52 weeks, Cap City Bank share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $21.00 and a high of $30.95 and are now at $22.35. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is the holding company for Capital City Bank and First National Bank of Grady County. The Banks provide traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, credit cards, data processing, and security brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group serves customers in the States of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cap City Bank.
Log in and add Cap City Bank (CCBG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cap city bank
Ticker(s): CCBG