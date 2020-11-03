20.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Banco Latinoam-E Call (BLX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX) on January 30th, 2020 at $20.53. In approximately 1 month, Banco Latinoam-E has returned 20.15% as of today's recent price of $16.39.
In the past 52 weeks, Banco Latinoam-E share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.16 and a high of $22.95 and are now at $16.39, 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. is a specialized multinational bank established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and government institutions involved in foreign trade.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Banco Latinoam-E.
Keywords: spotlights banco latinoam-e
Ticker(s): BLX