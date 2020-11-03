20.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Northwest Bancsh Call (NWBI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northwest Bancsh (NASDAQ:NWBI) on February 24th, 2020 at $15.50. In approximately 2 weeks, Northwest Bancsh has returned 20.03% as of today's recent price of $12.40.
Northwest Bancsh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.85 and the current low of $12.37 and are currently at $12.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 1.24% lower over the past week, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including deposit and savings accounts, loans, cash management services, and mobile banking.
