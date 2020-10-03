20.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Littelfuse Inc Call (LFUS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) on January 29th, 2020 at $183.17. In approximately 1 month, Littelfuse Inc has returned 20.00% as of today's recent price of $146.54.
In the past 52 weeks, Littelfuse Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $143.08 and a high of $206.00 and are now at $146.54. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 1.23% lower over the past week, respectively.
Littelfuse, Inc. manufactures and sells fuses and other circuit protection devices for use in the automotive, electronic, and general industrial markets. The Company also makes relays, switches, circuit breakers, and indicator lights. Littelfuse sells its products around the world.
Ticker(s): LFUS