2.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Telenav Inc Call (TNAV)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) on February 7th, 2020 at $5.94. In approximately 3 weeks, Telenav Inc has returned 2.02% as of today's recent price of $6.06.
Over the past year, Telenav Inc has traded in a range of $3.71 to $11.67 and is now at $6.06, 63% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.
Telenav, Inc. develops navigation software. The Company produces global positioning system software for mobile phones, tablets, computers, and cars. Telenav markets its products worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Telenav Inc shares.
Ticker(s): TNAV