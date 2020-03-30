1St Source Corp Has Returned 38.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SRCE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) on January 23rd, 2020 at $49.90. In approximately 2 months, 1St Source Corp has returned 38.06% as of today's recent price of $30.91.

In the past 52 weeks, 1St Source Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.07 and a high of $53.42 and are now at $30.91, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 4.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

1st Source Corporation is the holding company for 1st Source Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and offers commercial banking, personal banking and trust services to customers in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan. 1st Source's Specialty Finance Group provides leases and financing for aircraft, automobiles, trucks, and construction equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of 1St Source Corp.

Log in and add 1St Source Corp (SRCE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.