19.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Treehouse Foods Call (THS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) on October 2nd, 2019 at $53.68. In approximately 5 months, Treehouse Foods has returned 19.68% as of today's recent price of $43.11.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Treehouse Foods have traded between the current low of $42.76 and a high of $67.88 and are now at $43.99. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily the retail grocery and foodservice distribution channels. The Company's products include non-dairy powdered coffee creamer; canned soups, salad dressings and sauces, jams and pie fillings, pickles, and related products.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Treehouse Foods.
Log in and add Treehouse Foods (THS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights treehouse foods
Ticker(s): THS