19.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Calgon Carbon Call (CCC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) on January 17th, 2020 at $18.30. In approximately 1 month, Calgon Carbon has returned 19.67% as of today's recent price of $21.90.
In the past 52 weeks, Calgon Carbon share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.75 and a high of $23.66 and are now at $21.90, 104% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.03% higher and 2.29% higher over the past week, respectively.
Calgon Carbon Corporation manufactures and markets products and services employed for separation, concentration, and purification of liquids and gases. The Company serves customers around the world in a variety of areas, including drinking water and wastewater treatment, environmental remediation, industrial process applications, chemical manufacturing, refining, and air purification.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Calgon Carbon shares.
Log in and add Calgon Carbon (CCC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights calgon carbon
Ticker(s): CCC