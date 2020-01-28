19.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Allegheny Tech Call (ATI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) on December 16th, 2019 at $21.62. In approximately 1 month, Allegheny Tech has returned 19.70% as of today's recent price of $17.36.
In the past 52 weeks, Allegheny Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.03 and a high of $29.50 and are now at $17.48, 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.
Allegheny Technologies, Inc. produces specialty materials. The Company products include titanium, stainless, specialty steel, titanium, nickel-based alloys, and superalloys, zirconium, hafnium and niobium, and grain-oriented electrical steel, tungsten-based materials, cutting tools, carbon alloy impression die forgings, and large grey and ductile iron.
