19.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Teletech Hldgs Call (TTEC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teletech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTEC) on March 24th, 2020 at $32.84. In approximately 1 month, Teletech Hldgs has returned 19.43% as of today's recent price of $39.22.
Over the past year, Teletech Hldgs has traded in a range of $26.28 to $50.45 and is now at $39.22, 49% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.
TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement, experience consulting, care, and technology solutions. TTEC Holdings serves customers worldwide.
