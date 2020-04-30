19.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bassett Furn Call (BSET)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bassett Furn (NASDAQ:BSET) on April 14th, 2020 at $6.13. In approximately 2 weeks, Bassett Furn has returned 19.35% as of today's recent price of $7.31.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bassett Furn have traded between a low of $4.25 and a high of $18.91 and are now at $7.31, which is 72% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 3.1% lower over the past week, respectively.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells furniture. The Company offers bedroom and dining suites, occasional tables and entertainment units, upholstered sofas, love seats, recliners, and mattresses. Bassett Furniture Industries serves customers globally.
