19.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mettler-Toledo Call (MTD)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) on October 28th, 2019 at $703.75. In approximately 3 months, Mettler-Toledo has returned 19.18% as of today's recent price of $838.74.
Mettler-Toledo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $873.51 and a 52-week low of $588.22 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $838.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and markets weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. The Company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies. Mettler-Toledo provides its services to customers worldwide.
Ticker(s): MTD