19.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pfenex Inc Call (PFNX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pfenex Inc (AMEX:PFNX) on December 2nd, 2019 at $10.27. In approximately 2 weeks, Pfenex Inc has returned 19.08% as of today's recent price of $12.23.
Pfenex Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.65 and a 52-week low of $3.13 and are now trading 291% above that low price at $12.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.64% higher and 2.09% higher over the past week, respectively.
Pfenex Inc. provides clinical-stage biotechnology products. The Company offers high-value proteins and biosimilar therapeutics. Pfenex serves customers in the United States.
Ticker(s): PFNX