19.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Biospecifics Tec Call (BSTC)

19.1% Return Seen to Date on Biospecifics Tec (BSTC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biospecifics Tec (NASDAQ:BSTC) on November 5th, 2019 at $50.10. In approximately 1 month, Biospecifics Tec has returned 19.09% as of today's recent price of $59.66.
In the past 52 weeks, Biospecifics Tec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.81 and a high of $73.31 and are now at $59.66, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company developed and licensed injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's disease, Peyronie's disease, and adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulder).
