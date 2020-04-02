19.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Liberty Prop Call (LPT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Liberty Prop (NYSE:LPT) on July 24th, 2019 at $52.77. In approximately 6 months, Liberty Prop has returned 18.97% as of today's recent price of $62.78.
Over the past year, Liberty Prop has traded in a range of $39.50 to $65.38 and is now at $62.67, 59% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.
Liberty Property Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust's industrial properties consist of a variety of warehouse, distribution, service, assembly, light manufacturing and research and development facilities. Liberty Property Trust serves customers in the State of Pennsylvania.
Keywords: spotlights liberty prop
Ticker(s): LPT