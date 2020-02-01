19.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Circor Intl Call (CIR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Circor Intl (NYSE:CIR) on November 1st, 2019 at $38.96. In approximately 2 months, Circor Intl has returned 18.96% as of today's recent price of $46.34.
Over the past year, Circor Intl has traded in a range of $20.67 to $47.80 and is now at $46.34, 124% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.
CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes an array of valves and related products and services to a variety of end-markets located worldwide. The Company's products optimize the efficiency and/or ensure the safety of fluid-control systems. CIRCOR manufactures primarily instrumentation and fluid regulation products, and petrochemical products.
