1.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vera Bradley Inc Call (VRA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) on November 4th, 2019 at $11.49. In approximately 2 months, Vera Bradley Inc has returned 1.87% as of today's recent price of $11.70.
Vera Bradley Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.29 and a 52-week low of $8.27 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $11.70 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
Vera Bradley, Inc. designs, produces, and retails fashion accessories for women. The Company markets handbags, accessories, and travel and leisure items through its chain of retail stores and independent retailers. Vera Bradley serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Vera Bradley Inc shares.
Log in and add Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights vera bradley inc
Ticker(s): VRA