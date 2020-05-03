1.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Taiwan Fund Inc Call (TWN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Taiwan Fund Inc (NYSE:TWN) on December 30th, 2019 at $20.49. In approximately 2 months, Taiwan Fund Inc has returned 1.85% as of today's recent price of $20.11.
Over the past year, Taiwan Fund Inc has traded in a range of $15.76 to $22.48 and is now at $20.11, 28% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.43% lower over the past week, respectively.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Taiwan Fund Inc.
Log in and add Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights taiwan fund inc
Ticker(s): TWN