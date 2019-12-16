18.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Umh Properties I Call (UMH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Umh Properties I (NYSE:UMH) on September 10th, 2019 at $13.43. In approximately 3 months, Umh Properties I has returned 18.79% as of today's recent price of $15.96.
Over the past year, Umh Properties I has traded in a range of $11.14 to $16.32 and is now at $15.96, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 1.35% higher over the past week, respectively.
UMH Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust owns and operates manufactured home communities. UMH Properties serves customers in the United States.
