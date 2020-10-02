18.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Haynes Intl Inc Call (HAYN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) on December 20th, 2019 at $35.47. In approximately 2 months, Haynes Intl Inc has returned 18.76% as of today's recent price of $28.82.
Haynes Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.04 and a 52-week low of $26.40 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $28.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.
Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace and chemical processing industries.
Keywords: spotlights haynes intl inc
Ticker(s): HAYN