18.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Fmc Corp Call (FMC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) on October 28th, 2019 at $84.29. In approximately 2 months, Fmc Corp has returned 18.82% as of today's recent price of $100.15.
In the past 52 weeks, Fmc Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.36 and a high of $100.62 and are now at $100.15, 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
FMC Corp operates as a diversified research company in the chemical industry. The Company offers technology solutions for agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. FMC Corp offer an array of technologies in research and development to improve delivery of medications, enhance foods and beverages, power batteries, protect crop yields, and advance textile manufacturing.
