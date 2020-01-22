18.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Campbell Soup Co Call (CPB)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) on June 5th, 2019 at $40.95. In approximately 8 months, Campbell Soup Co has returned 18.68% as of today's recent price of $48.60.
Campbell Soup Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.56 and a 52-week low of $32.17 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $48.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Campbell Soup Company, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded convenience food products. The Company's core divisions include soups and sauces, biscuits and confectionery, and foodservice. Campbell's distributes its products worldwide.
