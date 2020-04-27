18.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cigna Corp Call (CI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on March 26th, 2020 at $162.63. In approximately 1 month, Cigna Corp has returned 18.58% as of today's recent price of $192.84.
Over the past year, Cigna Corp has traded in a range of $118.50 to $224.64 and is now at $192.84, 63% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
Cigna Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides group life and health insurance, managed care, retirement products and services, and individual financial services worldwide. The Company also sells individual life and health insurance and annuity products in selected international locations.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cigna Corp shares.
