18.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Neogenomics Inc Call (NEO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) on October 29th, 2019 at $22.57. In approximately 2 months, Neogenomics Inc has returned 18.51% as of today's recent price of $26.74.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neogenomics Inc have traded between a low of $11.05 and a high of $27.23 and are now at $26.74, which is 142% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 2.00% higher over the past week, respectively.
NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of clinical laboratories that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing services. The Company's services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situhybridization (FISH), flow cytometry, morphology, anatomic pathology, and molecular genetic testing. NeoGenomics serves pathologists, oncologists, urologists, and hospitals.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Neogenomics Inc shares.
