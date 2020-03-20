18.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Intel Corp Call (INTC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) on February 26th, 2020 at $60.05. In approximately 3 weeks, Intel Corp has returned 18.51% as of today's recent price of $48.93.
In the past 52 weeks, Intel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $48.93, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products. The Company major products include microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products.
