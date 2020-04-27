18.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Msci Inc Call (MSCI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) on March 26th, 2020 at $280.98. In approximately 1 month, Msci Inc has returned 18.35% as of today's recent price of $332.54.
Over the past year, Msci Inc has traded in a range of $173.00 to $335.43 and is now at $332.54, 92% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.
MSCI Inc. provides investment decision support tools to investment institutions worldwide. The Company produces indices and risk and return portfolio analytics for use in managing investment portfolios.
Keywords: spotlights msci inc
Ticker(s): MSCI