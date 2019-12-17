18.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Covenant Trans-A Call (CVTI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Covenant Trans-A (NASDAQ:CVTI) on October 1st, 2019 at $16.08. In approximately 3 months, Covenant Trans-A has returned 18.38% as of today's recent price of $13.12.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Covenant Trans-A have traded between a low of $12.55 and a high of $24.99 and are now at $13.12, which is 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.99% lower and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier. The Company offers temperature-controlled transportation service for shippers primarily in the frozen food and consumer products industries. Covenant Transportation Group serves customers in the United States.
