18.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lamar Advertis-A Call (LAMR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) on September 12th, 2019 at $79.36. In approximately 4 months, Lamar Advertis-A has returned 18.35% as of today's recent price of $93.92.
Over the past year, Lamar Advertis-A has traded in a range of $72.32 to $94.68 and is now at $93.92, 30% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lamar Advertis-A shares.
Log in and add Lamar Advertis-A (LAMR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights lamar advertis-a
Ticker(s): LAMR