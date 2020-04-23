18.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Danaher Corp Call (DHR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) on March 27th, 2020 at $137.76. In approximately 4 weeks, Danaher Corp has returned 18.31% as of today's recent price of $162.98.
Danaher Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $169.19 and a 52-week low of $119.60 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $162.98 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products, and services in the sectors of test and measurement, environmental, life sciences, dental, and industrial technologies.
