18.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cno Financial Gr Call (CNO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO) on October 28th, 2019 at $16.07. In approximately 2 months, Cno Financial Gr has returned 18.33% as of today's recent price of $19.01.
Cno Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.05 and a 52-week low of $13.64 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $19.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services to American families and seniors. The Company offers supplemental health and individual life insurance, and annuities. CNO serves middle-income people and senior citizens.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cno Financial Gr shares.
