18.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Allegiant Travel Call (ALGT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) on September 6th, 2019 at $147.16. In approximately 3 months, Allegiant Travel has returned 18.33% as of today's recent price of $174.13.
Over the past year, Allegiant Travel has traded in a range of $98.18 to $174.92 and is now at $174.13, 77% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.
Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company operates a passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in small cities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Allegiant Travel shares.
Log in and add Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights allegiant travel
Ticker(s): ALGT