18.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kraton Corp Call (KRA)

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 1:42pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) on October 8th, 2019 at $30.34. In approximately 3 months, Kraton Corp has returned 18.18% as of today's recent price of $24.82.

Over the past year, Kraton Corp has traded in a range of $20.09 to $40.76 and is now at $24.82, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products. Kraton also sells pine-based specialty products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kraton Corp.

