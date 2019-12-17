18.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ww Grainger Inc Call (GWW)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on September 9th, 2019 at $282.99. In approximately 3 months, Ww Grainger Inc has returned 18.08% as of today's recent price of $334.15.
Ww Grainger Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $339.00 and a 52-week low of $255.39 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $334.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and related information to the commercial, industrial, contractor, and institutional markets in North America. The Company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, and electrical equipment.
