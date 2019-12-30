18.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Intel Corp Call (INTC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) on September 5th, 2019 at $50.52. In approximately 4 months, Intel Corp has returned 18.07% as of today's recent price of $59.65.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intel Corp have traded between a low of $42.86 and a high of $60.48 and are now at $59.65, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 1.06% higher over the past week, respectively.
Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products. The Company major products include microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products.
