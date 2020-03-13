18.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ch Robinson Call (CHRW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) on January 29th, 2020 at $73.48. In approximately 1 month, Ch Robinson has returned 18.07% as of today's recent price of $60.20.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ch Robinson have traded between the current low of $59.30 and a high of $91.97 and are now at $60.20. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ch Robinson.
