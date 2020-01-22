17.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mutualfirst Fin Call (MFSF)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mutualfirst Fin (NASDAQ:MFSF) on October 23rd, 2019 at $32.55. In approximately 3 months, Mutualfirst Fin has returned 17.82% as of today's recent price of $38.35.
Mutualfirst Fin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.61 and a 52-week low of $24.28 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $38.35 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
MutualFirst Financial Inc. is the holding company for Mutual Federal Savings Bank. The Bank provides mortgage loans, as well as a variety of consumer loans and other services to customers located in Delaware, Randolph, Kosciusko, and Grant counties in Indiana.
