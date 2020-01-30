17.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Call (HOV)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (:HOV) on January 15th, 2020 at $25.45. In approximately 2 weeks, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has returned 17.78% as of today's recent price of $29.97.
In the past 52 weeks, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.02 and a high of $32.90 and are now at $29.97, 149,750% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. shares.
