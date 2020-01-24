17.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mobile Mini Call (MINI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) on September 11th, 2019 at $33.81. In approximately 5 months, Mobile Mini has returned 17.69% as of today's recent price of $39.79.
Over the past year, Mobile Mini has traded in a range of $29.02 to $40.51 and is now at $39.78, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 0.21% higher over the past week, respectively.
Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage solutions through its lease fleet of portable storage units. The Company operates various branches in southwestern and western states. Mobile Mini's customers include retailers, small and large businesses, construction companies, schools, governmental entities, and homeowners.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mobile Mini shares.
Keywords: spotlights mobile mini
Ticker(s): MINI