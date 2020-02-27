17.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Huntsman Corp Call (HUN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) on January 22nd, 2020 at $22.62. In approximately 1 month, Huntsman Corp has returned 17.67% as of today's recent price of $18.62.
Over the past year, Huntsman Corp has traded in a range of $17.33 to $25.66 and is now at $18.62, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and markets differentiated chemicals. The Company offers accelerators, advanced materials, agricultural surfactants, amine oxides, butylene carbonate, clarite, carbonates, dimethylpiperazine, ethanolamines, pigments, and wide variety of other chemicals. Huntsman serves consumer and industrial markets worldwide.
