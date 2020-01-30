17.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Tempur Sealy Int Call (TPX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) on October 15th, 2019 at $78.82. In approximately 4 months, Tempur Sealy Int has returned 17.63% as of today's recent price of $92.71.
Tempur Sealy Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.77 and a 52-week low of $50.34 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $92.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., through its primary subsidiary manufactures and markets foam mattresses, pillows, and miscellaneous products under its own and other brand names.
