17.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Factset Research Call (FDS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Factset Research (:FDS) on February 27th, 2020 at $283.18. In approximately 2 weeks, Factset Research has returned 17.57% as of today's recent price of $233.42.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Factset Research have traded between the current low of $226.76 and a high of $310.25 and are now at $236.95. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. supplies global economic and financial data to analysts, investment bankers, and other financial professionals. The Company combines databases from multiple suppliers into a single online source of information and analytics, including fundamental data.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Factset Research.
