17.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Echo Global Logi Call (ECHO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Echo Global Logi (NASDAQ:ECHO) on January 30th, 2020 at $20.41. In approximately 2 months, Echo Global Logi has returned 17.64% as of today's recent price of $16.81.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Echo Global Logi have traded between a low of $13.00 and a high of $28.90 and are now at $16.81, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) for transportation and logistics. The Company's core logistics services include pre-engagement freight analysis, rate negotiation, shipment execution and tracking, carrier management, routing compliance, freight bill audit and payment, and performance management and reporting.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Echo Global Logi.
