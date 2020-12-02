17.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dineequity Inc Call (DIN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dineequity Inc (NYSE:DIN) on November 4th, 2019 at $76.25. In approximately 3 months, Dineequity Inc has returned 17.57% as of today's recent price of $89.64.
In the past 52 weeks, Dineequity Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.02 and a high of $104.00 and are now at $89.64, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
Dine Brands Global, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises family restaurants. The Company's restaurants feature pancakes, omelets, and other breakfast specialties, as well as lunch and dinner items. Dine Brands Global serves customers worldwide.
