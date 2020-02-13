MySmarTrend
17.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Citizens-A Call (FCNCA)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 1:42pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Citizens-A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on September 6th, 2019 at $452.58. In approximately 5 months, First Citizens-A has returned 17.55% as of today's recent price of $532.00.

First Citizens-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $542.12 and a 52-week low of $381.50 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $532.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. of North Carolina is the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company and Ironstone Bank. First-Citizens serves North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Ironstone operates in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of First Citizens-A shares.

