17.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Citizens-A Call (FCNCA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Citizens-A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on September 6th, 2019 at $452.58. In approximately 5 months, First Citizens-A has returned 17.55% as of today's recent price of $532.00.
First Citizens-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $542.12 and a 52-week low of $381.50 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $532.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. of North Carolina is the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company and Ironstone Bank. First-Citizens serves North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Ironstone operates in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of First Citizens-A shares.
Log in and add First Citizens-A (FCNCA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights first citizens-a
Ticker(s): FCNCA