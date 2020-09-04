17.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Eog Resources Call (EOG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) on March 24th, 2020 at $36.96. In approximately 2 weeks, Eog Resources has returned 17.51% as of today's recent price of $43.43.
In the past 52 weeks, Eog Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.00 and a high of $107.89 and are now at $43.43, 61% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.
EOG Resources, Inc. explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The Company operates in major producing basins in the United States, Canada, Trinidad, the United Kingdom North Sea, China, and from time to time select other international areas.
Ticker(s): EOG